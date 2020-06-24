Indian defense minister proud of Indian soldiers’ participation in parade in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was very proud when Indian soldiers were marching through Moscow’s Red Square in the Victory Day Parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in World War Two, he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Impressive turnout of the Tri-Service contingent of the Indian Armed Forces at the Victory Day Parade in Moscow is indeed an extremely proud and happy moment for me," Singh wrote.

Rajnath Singh, who is on a three-day visit to Russia at the invitation from the Russian Defense Ministry, congratulated the Russians and WWII veterans on the 75th anniversary of the Victory, underscoring its contribution to the security of India and other nations.