Baltic Fleet monitors Baltops 2020 exercise

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet is monitoring the Baltops exercise the United States and European countries began on Sunday, Russia’s national defense command center told the media.

"The Baltic Fleet is monitoring the naval exercise Baltops 2020, which the United States and European countries are holding in the southern and central parts of the Baltic Sea on June 7-19," the news release runs.

Participating in the Baltops 2020 exercise are 17 NATO countries and two partner states - Sweden and Finland. Up to 3,000 men, 28 ships, and 28 planes and helicopters are involved. The exercise has been held annually in June since 1972.