Prompt action helped fend off coronavirus outbreak in military units, says defense chief

MOSCOW, June 2./TASS/. Anti-epidemic measures made it possible to stave off outbreaks of the coronavirus infection in Russian military units, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told a video session on Tuesday.

"The crisis center’s timely implementation of the set of anti-epidemic measures and the systematic round-the-clock monitoring of their implementation made it possible to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks in military units," Shoigu said.

According to the defense chief, military personnel are tested for the novel coronavirus on a regular basis. Meanwhile, since May 9, the number of daily recoveries has been surpassing the number of new cases.

"Overall, 6,500 people have been infected in the armed forces since early March, and more than 4,300 have already been discharged from hospitals," Shoigu pointed out.

According to the latest statistics, over 6,383,800 people have been infected worldwide and more than 377,700 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 2,920,880 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 423,741 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 186,985 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 5,037 fatalities nationwide.