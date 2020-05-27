Post-Soviet security bloc to train peacekeepers in Russia or Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) plans to train its peacekeeping forces in Russia or Kazakhstan, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas told TASS on Wednesday.

"We are setting the task to create a single base of training peacekeeping forces as a whole, and, in particular, training peacekeepers for the UN. Various options are being considered as to where this process will take place. We already have peacekeepers’ training centers in Russia and Kazakhstan. In this regard, military specialists must have their say," he said.

The CSTO secretary general also noted that the organization would make a decision on choosing the basic center for training peacekeeping units under the UN standards until the end of the year.

"We are setting ourselves the goal of completing all legal amendments in order to start practical steps [for peacekeeping activity] as soon as next year," he said.

The CSTO is currently finalizing its basic documents so that the organization’s peacekeeping forces can implement their missions under the UN aegis, he said.

The CSTO comprises Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.