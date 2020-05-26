Lavrov: Russia in active dialogue with post-Soviet bloc on US military biological activity

MOSCOW, May 26./TASS/. Russia conducts active bilateral consultations with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states on US military-biological activity near its borders, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists after an online conference of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers on Tuesday.

The strategy of collective security until 2025 approved by the CSTO leaders gives direct instructions to the foreign ministries for joint actions aimed at strengthening the regulations of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention, Lavrov noted. "Including work on the issues that will make it possible to advance the initiative envisaging that all states assume commitments within the framework of this convention to ensure full transparency of their biological activity across the globe, including around our borders," he explained.

"We are engaged in an active bilateral dialogue with our CSTO allies on these issues," the foreign minister stressed.