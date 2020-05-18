Armed forces dispatched to fight coronavirus outbreak at Russia’s largest gold mine

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. An Armed Forces group tasked with fighting the coronavirus infection spread has been created in Russia’s Central Military District (CMD). A mobile hospital of 100 beds, a Nuclear, Biological and Chemical (NBC) Protection Troops squad and supply units of the 41st Combined Arms Army have been dispatched from the Kemerovo and Altai Regions to the Krasnoyarsk Region, the Defense Ministry said Monday.

"Personnel of certain supply units, deployed in Kuzbass and an NBC regiment from the Altai Region have conducted marches on their own towards loading [railroad] stations and further via railroads towards their mission area," the Ministry of Defense announced.

The relocation of the combined Ministry of Defense’s team of 200 servicemen, including 77 doctors and medical specialists and about 100 vehicles, is done by the order of President Vladimir Putin. About 60 servicemen and 55 vehicles were relocated from the Moscow Region.

After arrival and deployment of hospital and vehicles, the servicemen will conduct anti-epidemic measures and begin diagnostics and treatment of the coronavirus patients in a bid to localize the outbreak and prevent its further spread.

On May 15, the Krasnoyarsk Region press service reported citing Governor Alexander Uss that the Ministry of Defense will deploy a field hospital at the Russia’s largest gold mining facility - the Olimpiada Mine (a Polyus subsidiary).

The coronavirus was detected at the mine in early May. The sanitary officials refrain from reporting statistics until the epidemic investigation is complete. Using its own capabilities, the Krasnoyarsk Region has deployed a field hospital for 400 patients.

The Olimpiada mine is the largest gold-mining facility in Russia, which includes three quarries and four extraction plants.