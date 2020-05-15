Medics back home from Italy to join mobile reserve — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The military medical personnel who have returned from Italy after coping with their humanitarian mission will join the mobile reserve and be ready to address further tasks, the Defense Ministry said.

"Upon arrival at their permanent locations the personnel will carry out equipment maintenance and replenish reserves. From that moment on they will be in the mobile reserve ready to cope with their routine tasks," the Defense Ministry said.

During the operation in Italy the Russian personnel obtained vast practical experience of deployment and operation in epidemic hotspots.

The ministry also said that the servicemen gained the experience of using special equipment, which was never used in such an intense mode before.

"The humanitarian operation, carried out by Russian servicemen, has become a true on-site testing for both the personnel and the equipment," it said.

According to the ministry, the effort also helped to practice coordination between Russian military specialists and servicemen of foreign armed forces.

"The tactics that we had elaborated will help us cooperate in a more prompt and coordinated fashion in case of future epidemiological emergencies," it said.