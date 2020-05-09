{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Second plane with Russian military who helped Italy fight coronavirus returns home

The servicemen who especially distinguished themselves in accomplishing assigned missions received departmental rewards, Russia’s Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. The second Il-76 military transport plane with Russian servicemen who helped Italy fight the coronavirus landed at the Chkalovsky airfield near Moscow, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.

"The second Il-76 military transport plane of Russia’s Aerospace Force with servicemen and special equipment from the Defense Ministry’s combined taskforce, which implemented the tasks of providing assistance in fighting the spread of the coronavirus infection in the Italian Republic, has arrived at the Chkalovsky aerodrome (the Moscow Region)," the ministry said in a statement.

The first plane with the Russian military personnel returned to Russia from Italy in the evening of May 8. After their instant testing for the coronavirus, a welcome back ceremony was held at the Chkalovsky aerodrome with the participation of Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military and Political Department Colonel-General Andrei Kartapolov.

The servicemen who especially distinguished themselves in accomplishing assigned missions received departmental rewards, the ministry said.

From March 22 to May 7, specialists of Russia’s radiation, chemical and biological protection corps fully disinfected jointly with the Italian military personnel boarding houses for elderly people and other facilities in about 100 communities in the region of Lombardy in northern Italy. They also disinfected 120 buildings and structures, over 1,200,000 square meters of internal premises and more than 500,000 square meters of paved roads.

From April 6, when a field hospital started to operate in Bergamo (one of the cities in the region of Lombardy severely affected by the pandemic), Russian military specialists received 115 coronavirus patients for medical treatment. By now, 76 patients have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital.

The Russian contingent in the hospital included eight doctor and nurse teams of 32 medical specialists who worked in three shifts round-the-clock.

Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier planned for sea trials in fall 2022
The shipyard has posted a contract on painting the carrier’s outer surface before September 1, 2022; applications are open until May 20
Read more
Russia may have no obvious COVID-19 incidence peak, scientist says
According to the scientist, the epidemiologic situation will stabilize in late June - early July
Read more
Trump tells Putin US ready to assist Russia in combating coronavirus
The two leaders also covered other bilateral and global issues
Read more
Turkey activates certain elements of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems
The process of deploying S-400s continues, according to the head of Turkey’s Defense Industry
Read more
Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier planned for sea trials in fall 2022
The shipyard has posted a contract on painting the carrier’s outer surface before September 1, 2022; applications are open until May 20
Read more
Russian Northern Fleet ships to search for enemy submarine in Arctic drills
The exercises include Il-38 anti-submarine warfare planes, according to the Fleet’s press office
Read more
Pandemic may prompt lifting of sanctions, stronger ties, says Italy’s ex-foreign minister
Franco Frattini is certain that amid the pandemic it is necessary more than ever to enhance international cooperation
Read more
Billionaire Bosov commits suicide
Investigators are currently ascertaining the circumstances of the billionaire’s suicide, a source in law enforcement agencies told TASS
Read more
Top Russian, UK diplomats expressed intention to resolve problems in ties — ministry
Lavrov and Raab "discussed key issues on the international agenda, including the Syrian settlement and the crisis in Ukraine, as well as the activity of the UN Security Council"
Read more
Kamaz plans to start Euro-6 trucks production in August
According to the company CEO, despite the fact that Euro-5 environmental standards are currently in force in Russia, the company is ready to start production of Euro-6 trucks in August
Read more
Russian shipbuilders to flout out latest frigate armed with Kalibr cruise missiles
This may take place in May, considering the epidemiological situation
Read more
World faces new Cold War between US, China, says expert
According to the analyst, the new Cold War will become very destructive for the global international relations system, because it will force nations to pick a side
Read more
Kiev eyes retake of Donbass until end of 2020 but drafts plan B
The chief of the presidential staff did not disclose any details of plan B, just clarifying that it is not about building a wall
Read more
Attack on Cuban embassy in Washington comes amid US threats — Moscow
The ministry said that it expected the US to thoroughly investigate the incident
Read more
Shipbuilders to deliver upgraded Borei-A sub to Russian Navy in late May, says source
The Russian Navy’s press office declined to comment on the information provided by the source
Read more
Italian defense chief promises assistance to Russia in anti-coronavirus fight
The Italian defense minister also thanked his Russian counterpart for the prompt and timely provision of the assistance in the fight against the coronavirus spread
Read more
Lockdown in Moscow to not be eased after May 12
The growth in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow suggests better detection, the mayor stated
Read more
Russia’s space agency to outline technical requirements for new Soyuz-6 carrier rocket
Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos plans to create the Soyuz-6 rocket using the Soyuz-5 launch vehicle as its basis
Read more
Putin says Russia, US at the forefront of countering global challenges
The two countries could do much in cooperation with each other to ensure international security, Putin said
Read more
Belarusian Foreign Ministry strips Russia’s Channel One crew’s accreditation — TV
The Russian embassy in Belarus told TASS it was awaiting the official document of the Belarusian authorities
Read more
Coronavirus becomes avirulent when air temperature is above 30 Celsius — sanitary watchdog
Low humidity and sunrays lead to the destruction of the virus, according to the watchdog
Read more
Russia’s coronavirus cases grow by 10,699 over past day
The daily growth rate stood at 6%
Read more
Press review: Kiev hatches plot to subvert Donbass talks and EU ties with Balkans in peril
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, May 8
Read more
Belarus eyes importing US oil supplies via Poland
The discussion of this issue will be resumed after the removal of the quarantine in Poland
Read more
Putin: Russia, US can achieve much, if they follow traditions of allied relations
Earlier in the day, the Russian President held a phone talk with US President Donald Trump
Read more
China believes Russia will decisively defeat coronavirus
Xi Jinping also called on the international community to "cooperate in fighting the pandemic, unite and help each other, win together in this fight for lives and health of people"
Read more
Russia’s figure skating teen prodigy Trusova may part with famous coach Tutberidze
Russian web portal Sport24 reported earlier this month that 15-year-old Trusova decided to part with her renowned figure skating coach Eteri Tutberidze and joined the coaching team of Evgeni Plushenko
Read more
Russians celebrate Victory Day amid pandemic
Large-scale celebrations were postponed to a later date
Read more
Kremlin denies Putin criticized Belarus’s Lukashenko for intention to hold Victory parade
On May 3, Lukashenko said that the 75th Victory anniversary military parade has a deep ideological and emotional meaning for Belarus and therefore it cannot be cancelled despite the coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Germany hands over to Russia archive data on Soviet POWs at TASS office
Among the documents, there are x-rays, body temperature charts, personal documents, and military IDs
Read more
Press review: World raises money for COVID-19 vaccine and EU fears Russian aid to Balkans
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, May 7
Read more
Russian space firm ready to develop reusable rocket
The work on a methane-powered rocket with a reusable stage has been going on since 2015
Read more
Russia’s coronavirus death rate lower than in other states, says expert
Russia is currently placed 64th in the list if counted by the number of infections by 100,000 people
Read more
Russia, China were first to meet Moldova’s request to tackle coronavirus — Dodon
The world will change from the geopolitical standpoint after the pandemic, Moldovan President Igor Dodon believes
Read more
US builds nuclear shield to deliver surprise nuclear strike on Russia — General Staff
The general warned Washington seeks to gain the potential to deliver such a strike without a response against any undesirable country
Read more
Fiji refuses to okay landing of airliner intent on bringing home Russian nationals
The Ministry of Communications said it was actively looking into other options for repatriating these Russian nationals
Read more
Int’l organizations should punish for failure to honor decisions, says Azerbaijani leader
The president underlined that Azerbaijan always puts rule of law and international law first
Read more
Mayor estimates real number of COVID-19 cases in Moscow at nearly 300,000
According to the latest data, some 92,676 cases have been confirmed in Moscow
Read more
Moscow decrees masks, gloves on public transport, in shops from May 12, lockdown to May 31
Starting with April 22, people can only travel by public transport if they have special digital passes detailing the purpose of travel
Read more
Russian researchers develop nanofibers that can stop coronavirus-sized particles
According to the researcher, after the epidemic is over, the nanofibers could be used in water purification systems
Read more
Russian figure skater Trusova says parted with Coach Tutberidze due to personal reasons
She decided to join the team of two-time Olympic Champion Evgeni Plushenko
Read more
Putin’s official visit to China may take place in September
Preparations are underway, according to the Russian ambassador to China
Read more
Russia to float out new sub to carry Poseidon nuke drone in late June — source
The first basic carrier of Poseidon drones, a Project 09852 special-purpose nuclear sub, the Belgorod, was floated out on April 23, 2019
Read more
Foreign intel chief slams efforts to belittle Russia’s, China’s role in WWII as criminal
The United Nations and its agencies remain the most universal and legitimate platforms for addressing the key issues of global security, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service chief stated
Read more
Russia’s latest amphibious assault ship to resume sea trials no sooner than late May
The shipbuilders’ sea trials of the large amphibious assault ship Pyotr Morgunov were earlier expected to restart in the second half of April but were later postponed to the beginning of May
Read more
Moldovan Court creates dangerous precedent by cancelling deal with Russia — Dodon
Earlier, the Constitutional Court, responding to the demand of the opposition parties, declared the April 17 agreement between Russia and Moldova on 200 million euro loan to be contradicting the country’s basic law
Read more
Russian President Vladimir Putin marks 20 years since first inauguration
20 years ago, Vladimir Putin set the task of truly reforming the country
Read more
Venezuela to refer issue of armed invasion attempt to UN Security Council — president
The Venezuelan foreign ministry is also drafting a complaint to the International Criminal Court
Read more
Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 11,231 over past day
The daily growth rate in cases stood at 6.8%
Read more
Manipulations with history for political purposes impermissible — Italy’s lifetime senator
Liliana Segre says she sees certain threats of fascism in modern society, just like Pope Francis, who has been reiterating that statements by some politicians these days remind him of Hitler’s 1933 speeches
Read more
Putin links ploys to rewrite history of WWII to political strife in some countries
Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that some try to impose on Russia a false feeling of guilt by claiming that the Soviet Union was allegedly responsible for starting World War II
Read more