Russia’s Defense Ministry builds six multi-purpose medical centers

"The new buildings have been commissioned in Podolsk, Smolensk, Volgograd, Novosibirsk, Ussuriysk and Orenburg," the ministry said. These centers have been equipped with X-ray units, MRI scanners, ultrasound machines, anaesthesiology and endoscopy, as well as artificial lung ventilation systems.

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Six multi-purpose medical centers to treat infectious diseases have been commissioned across Russia, the Defense Ministry told reporters on Thursday.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov inspected the new center in Smolensk during his working visit to the Western Military District.

Earlier, the Defense Ministry commissioned two centers in Nizhny Novgorod and Odintsovo. They have been provided with all necessary equipment and medical personnel and are fully ready for work.

The construction works are underway at eight other sites, which involve 12,000 people.

The Defense Ministry is building medical centers upon the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some 8.8 bln rubles ($121 mln) have been allocated to this aim. All 16 centers will be put into operation by May 15, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said. The centers will receive a total of 500,000 pieces of special medical equipment.

More than 2,300 military and civilian medical personnel will be working at these 16 centers.