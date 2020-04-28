Russia’s Vepr nuclear sub to return to service in June — source

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia Vepr (K-157), a Project 971 Schuka-B class nuclear-powered attack submarine, has completed trials after overhaul and modernization, and will return to service with the Russian Navy in June, a defense industry source told TASS on Tuesday.

"The Vepr nuclear sub has fully completed the program of trials. The submarine returned to the Nerpa ship-repair plant for minor fixes. This work will continue for about a month," the source said. "After a short period in the dry dock, it will be handed over to the fleet in early July."

The Zvezdochka shipyard, which incorporates the Nerpa facility, did not comment on the information.

Most Project 971 submarines went on combat duty in late 1980s - early 1990s. The Vepr entered service with the Navy in 1995. It is the first upgraded SSN with new weapons. Navy Commander-in-Chief Nikolai Yevmenov earlier said it was likely to become operational in April 2020 after a long break.

During the overhaul, the submarine was refitted to carry Kalibr-PL missiles.