US envoy hopes arms control contacts with Russia will resume soon

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Contacts between Russia and the United States on issues of arms control will resume soon, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said in a joint interview for TASS a certain other Russian media outlets and agencies.

"My expectation is in light of [US] Secretary [of State Mike] Pompeo and [Russian] Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov’s conversations on this topic and Marshall Billingslea’s appointment [as US special presidential envoy for arms control] that there will be movement and discussions soon," he said answering the question about potential prospects to achieve a prolongation of the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty.

"We also acknowledge Russia’s statement that there is no preconditions to the extension," he stressed. "We have no meetings to announce at this time in part due to the COVID-19 situation but the secretary and the foreign minister are discussing these issues and we will continue to engage Russia in the New Start treaty’s bilateral consultative commission and other diplomatic channels to work cooperatively to address technical questions and issues related to the ongoing implementation of New START."

New START

Moscow and Washington signed the Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms in 2010. Under its terms, either country must reduce its strategic offensive arms in such a way that at the end of the seventh year following its entry into force and later on their overall amounts should not exceed 700 units of deployed inter-continental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) and heavy bombers, 1,550 warheads and 800 operational and non-operational missile launchers and strategic bombers.

The treaty was concluded for a period of ten years (until February 5, 2021). It can be replaced by a follow-up agreement before the deadline expires, or prolonged for no more than five years (until 2026) by mutual consent.

Moscow urges Washington to refrain from procrastinating on the treaty’s extension, because in its opinion it is the "gold standard" in the field of disarmament.