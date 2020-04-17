Twenty critical care teams of military medics begin to work at Moscow’s hospitals

NOVO-OGARYOVO, April 17. /TASS/. Twenty critical care medical and nursing teams of the Russian defense ministry have begun to work at Moscow’s clinics. Forty-five more such teams are in a standby mode to be sent to Russian regions, if need be, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

"A reserve has been formed in the armed forces to help Russian regions. We have formed 65 critical care medical and nursing teams. Twenty of them have already begun to work at Moscow’s clinics," he said.

He also said that the ministry had organized seven mobile hospitals for 100 beds each and organized 450 beds at the Irtysh floating hospital in Vladivostok. Apart from that, the armed forces have formed three medical taskforce teams.

Apart from that, in his words, sixteen laboratory centers for PCR-based diagnostics have been put into operation. ""Seventeen rapid response teams have been organized and four field coronavirus diagnostics laboratories have been deployed," he added.

To date, a total of 32,008 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,590 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 273 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.