Russian Baltic Fleet fighter jets wipe out enemy command posts in night drills

KALININGRAD, April 15. /TASS/. The crews of over ten Sukhoi Su-27 and Su-30SM fighter jets from the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation struck a notional enemy’s command posts and military hardware during night drills in Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad Region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.
"During the night flights, the pilots of the Su-27 and Su-30SM fighters practiced take-offs and landing approaches, attacks against air low-speed and ground targets, operations to eliminate the notional enemy’s command posts and military hardware and performed advanced flying and combat maneuvering," the press office said in a statement.
During complex exercises, the pilots paid special attention to the techniques of night flights, practicing offensive and defensive maneuvers at various altitudes and speeds and notionally employing the aircraft’s armament, the statement says.
The pilots conducted training flights over the sea and featureless terrain, according to the statement.
"Overall, the planned combat training exercise involved more than ten aircraft of the Fleet’s naval aviation," the press office said.
The Su-27 is a fourth-generation multirole supersonic all-weather fighter aircraft armed with air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles of various types (it has from 10 to 12 external hardpoints for missiles). The fighter jet is also furnished with a 30mm automatic aircraft gun (with a rate of fire of 1,500 rounds per minute and an ammunition load of 150 rounds).
The Su-30SM is a generation 4++ serial-produced and upgraded two-seat super-maneuverable fighter jet. The Su-30SM is furnished with two AL-31FP thrust-vectoring reheated double-flow turbofan engines. The fighter has an operating range of 1,500 km and a flight endurance of 3.5 hours without refueling.