Russian Baltic Fleet fighter jets wipe out enemy command posts in night drills

KALININGRAD, April 15. /TASS/. The crews of over ten Sukhoi Su-27 and Su-30SM fighter jets from the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation struck a notional enemy’s command posts and military hardware during night drills in Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad Region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"During the night flights, the pilots of the Su-27 and Su-30SM fighters practiced take-offs and landing approaches, attacks against air low-speed and ground targets, operations to eliminate the notional enemy’s command posts and military hardware and performed advanced flying and combat maneuvering," the press office said in a statement.

During complex exercises, the pilots paid special attention to the techniques of night flights, practicing offensive and defensive maneuvers at various altitudes and speeds and notionally employing the aircraft’s armament, the statement says.

The pilots conducted training flights over the sea and featureless terrain, according to the statement.