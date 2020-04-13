Over 10 large-scale drills to take place in Russia and overseas military bases in April

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Over ten large-scale drills involving units and formations of Russia’s Central Military District will take place in April as part of the troops’ check for the winter training period, District Commander Colonel-General Alexander Lapin said on Monday.

"Over 10 large-scale drills will focus on improving the use of reconnaissance-strike and reconnaissance-fire systems within motor rifle and tank units, missile troops and artillery, aviation and reconnaissance capabilities," the press office said in a statement.

"In the first place, the drills will assess the commanders’ ability to make competent and prompt decisions upon the enemy’s sudden actions, and also the employment of mobile fire groups taking into account the experience of present-day military conflicts," the statement says.

The commander of the Central Military District earlier said that the all-out introduction of reconnaissance, strike and fire systems made it possible to halve the time of accomplishing fire missions and cut the ammunition expenditure threefold, without reducing the fire damage efficiency.

As the press office of the Central Military District specified, the maneuvers will take place at practice ranges in Siberia, the Urals and the Volga area, and also on the territory of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

During the final check for the winter training period, the units and formations of Russia’s largest military district will practice relocating and deploying mobile components of the command and control system.

The Central Military District is the largest in Russia. It is based on the territory of the Volga, Urals and Siberian integrated federal districts and 29 Russian regions. Structurally, the Central Military District also includes some overseas facilities: the 201st military base in Tajikistan, the Kant integrated military base in Kyrgyzstan and units stationed on the territory of Kazakhstan.