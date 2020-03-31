No coronavirus cases registered in Russian Army

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have registered no coronavirus cases among servicemen, Chief of the Russian General Staff’s Main Organizational and Mobilization Department Colonel-General Yevgeny Burdinsky said in an interview with the Defense Ministry’s newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda on Tuesday.

"Not a single case of this disease has been registered in the Armed Forces," the general said.

The main task for the Russian Armed Forces today is to prevent the emergence and the spread of the coronavirus infection among conscripts and servicemen, he stressed.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in more than 160 countries, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 803,500 people have been infected worldwide and over 39,000 have died, while more than 172,400 have recovered.

So far, a total of 2,337 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia. One hundred and twenty-one patients have recovered. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (1,613). According to current data, on March 31, 12:00 Moscow time, 17 fatalities were recorded. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public informed about the coronavirus situation.