Russian cutting-edge frigate to undergo next stage of state trials in Barents Sea

MURMANSK, March 24. /TASS/. The Project 22350 frigate Admiral Kasatonov has deployed to the Northern Fleet’s combat training ranges in the Barents Sea for the next stage of state trials, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"At sea, the frigate’s crew will practice the assignments of detecting submarines and tracking them with the help of sonar systems and anti-submarine armament, and will also accomplish various types of maneuvering and continue testing systems and mechanisms," the press office said in a statement.

The Northern Fleet submarines performing scheduled combat training assignments in the Barents Sea are providing support for this stage of state trials, the statement says.

The trials of the frigate Admiral Kasatonov began on November 20 in the White Sea and include several stages. After the program of the state trials is over, the warship is set to enter service with Russia’s Northern Fleet, the press office specified.

Project 22350 frigates are expected to become the Russian Navy’s most advanced warships in their class. These frigates displace 4,500 tonnes and can develop a speed of 29 knots. They are armed with Oniks and Kalibr missiles and Poliment-Redut air defense missile systems.

The Project 22350 lead frigate Admiral Gorshkov entered service with the Russian Navy in July 2018. The Project’s first serial-produced frigate Admiral Kasatonov was put afloat in 2014 and its trials are currently at their final stage. The Project 22350 frigate Admiral Golovko was laid down on February 1, 2012. Four more frigates of this Project are at various stages of their construction at the Severnaya Shipyard.