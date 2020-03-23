Caspian Flotilla ships kick off drills in southern Russia

"The personnel of the Flotilla’s units and formations practiced loading supplies onto the ships and motor vehicles while the units of a separate marine infantry regiment prepared to perform a march to the Adanak and Turali training ranges," the press office said in a statement.

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The crews of the Caspian Flotilla’s ships and marine infantry units kicked off joint command and staff drills with troops of Russia’s Southern Military District, the District’s press office reported on Monday.

During their march, the marines will practice repelling a notional enemy’s attack, clearing the terrain of mines, making breaches in minefields and providing the personnel with water and food during halts, the statement says.

"The army aviation assigned to the Flotilla’s forces will provide cover for the troops along the march routes, airlift the personnel, conduct air reconnaissance and deliver air strikes against the enemy’s ground targets," the press office specified.

The commanders and headquarters will practice amid the complex and quickly changing situation the skills of troops’ continued command and control in battle with the use of the modern automated control system, organizing and supporting interaction between units in repelling the notional enemy’s attacks. The troops will practice various types of warfare both in the daytime and at night.

Overall, the drills involve over 2,000 Caspian Flotilla personnel and about 200 items of combat hardware and armament, the statement says.