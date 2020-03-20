Baltic fleet naval aviation practice night attacks

KALININGRAD, March 20. /TASS/. Crews of the Baltic Fleet’s Su-27 fighters, Su-24M bombers and Su-30SM multirole fighters have practice attacks on air and ground targets during night training flights in the Kaliningrad region, Fleet press service said Friday.

"During night flights that took place over sea and landmark-free area, the pilots practiced attacks on low-speed air and ground-based targets, destruction of command centers and vehicles of the alleged enemy, practiced aerobatics and combat maneuvering," the statement says.

In particular, the press service says, Su-27 fighter pilots practiced air-to-air fight with alleged enemy’s planes. They practiced search and detection of enemy’s aircraft, played by An-26 transport planes.

"Special attention was paid to piloting techniques, using offensive and defensive maneuvers at various altitudes and speeds and mock use of planes’ weapons," the message adds.

More than 10 planes of the Fleet’s naval aviation ware involved in the drills, the press service said.