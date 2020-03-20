Spring draft to Russian Armed Forces will not be postponed over coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The spring draft campaign to the Russian Armed Forces will not be postponed over the coronavirus and will take place between April 1 and July 15, as planned, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said Friday.

"We have paid special attention to the upcoming draft. It will take place with strict compliance with the federal law, in the planned time span," Shoigu said.

The coronavirus outbreak was registered in central China in late December 2019. On March 11, 2020 the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic. COVID-19 infection cases have been recorded in more than 140 countries and territories. According to the latest data, over 230,000 people have contracted the virus and about 10,000 have died. 199 infection cases were registered in Russia.