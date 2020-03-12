Russian Northern Fleet ships thwart enemy air attack in Arctic drills

MURMANSK, March 12. /TASS/. The small anti-submarine warfare ships Snezhnogorsk and Yunga from the Northern Fleet’s Kola Flotilla of All-Arms Forces successfully struck the notional enemy’s simulated air targets during drills in the Barents Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported.

Under the drills’ scenario, a sole ship was assigned the task of repelling the notional enemy’s air attack and eliminating a small-size air target flying towards the ship.

"Each of the crews of the small anti-submarine warfare ships Snezhnogorsk and Yunga alternately launched air target simulators - the Saman small-size solid-propellant missiles. The sailors alternately practiced firing OSA-MA surface-to-air missile systems and also AK-176 artillery guns and 30mm AK-630 rapid-fire artillery systems against the simulated air targets," the press office said in a statement.

The drills passed successfully and all the targets were eliminated. The ships’ crews also practiced maneuvering tactics upon repelling an enemy’s air attack and air target tracking, according to the statement.

The small anti-submarine warfare ships Snezhnogorsk and Yunga are armed with AK-176M and AK-630M surface-to-air artillery systems, RBU-6000 rocket launchers and 533mm torpedo tubes and also with modern sonar systems. They are designated to search for, track and eliminate enemy submarines in the close-in sea and coastal zones.