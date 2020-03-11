Russian cutting-edge corvette sets off for Baltic Sea for next stage of state trials

SEVEROMORSK /Murmansk Region/, March 11. /TASS/. The corvette Gremyashchiy has taken to the Barents Sea from Severomorsk after undergoing state trials at the Northern Fleet’s naval ranges and set off for the Baltic, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"The Project 20385 lead corvette Gremyashchiy has started its inter-fleet transit. The corvette underwent trials at the Northern Fleet’s naval ranges from November 13, 2019," the press office said in a statement.

The next staep of state trials is due to take place at the Baltic Fleet’s naval ranges.

During its trials at the Northern Fleet’s naval ranges, the cutting-edge corvette fired Kalibr and Oniks cruise missiles against coastal and sea targets in the White Sea and then held firings from A-190 and AK-630 artillery guns against simulated air targets in the Barents Sea and practiced torpedo fire against underwater and surface targets, using its latest shipborne weapons.

The ship damage control exercise and its towing were the last element of the corvette’s trials at the Northern Fleet’s naval ranges.

The Gremyashchiy is the Project 20385 lead corvette laid down at the Severnaya Shipyard on February 1, 2012 and floated out in June 2017. The corvettes of this Project developed by the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau are designated to detect and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships, provide for troop landing and cope with numerous green-water tasks. The corvette entered its new stage of trials on December 6.

Project 20385 corvettes displace 2,200 tonnes, have an operating range of 3,500 miles and their sea endurance is 15 days. They are armed with Kalibr-NK universal missile systems, Redut anti-aircraft missile launchers and Paket anti-submarine warfare technology.

It was earlier reported that the corvette Gremyashchiy might be subsequently armed with Tsirkon hypersonic missiles.

The corvette was named after the Northern Fleet’s legendary destroyer Gremyashchiy that fought during the Soviet Union’s 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany. For its successful operations at sea during the war, the destroyer was awarded the Guards title while its commander, 1st Rank Captain Anton Gurin was bestowed with the Hero of the Soviet Union title.