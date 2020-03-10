Russian Baltic Fleet corvettes eliminate enemy submarine during drills in Atlantic

KALININGRAD, March 10. /TASS/. A Baltic Fleet naval group comprising the Project 20380 corvettes Steregushchiy and Soobrazitelny held drills to search for, detect and eliminate a notional enemy’s submarine in the north-eastern portion of the Atlantic Ocean, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The corvettes’ crews held scheduled drills in the Atlantic Ocean to search for, detect, maintain contact and track and also to fight a notional enemy’s submarine, employing anti-submarine armament," the press office said in a statement.

The crews also held an exercise to repel the notional enemy’s air attack weapons from various altitudes and directions, notionally firing the ships’ air defense systems, the statement says.

"The ships’ crews will soon practice electronic missile launches against sea targets that will be engaged with the help of the onboard target acquisition systems. The missile firings will be conducted using the ships’ main strike weapon - the Uran anti-ship missile system," the press office said.

"The basic goal of the deployment of the corvettes Steregushchiy and Soobrazitelny is to ensure the constant naval presence of the Baltic Fleet’s ships in the area of its responsibility," the press office specified.

Project 20380 warships are multi-purpose corvettes developed by the Almaz Central Marine Engineering Bureau (St. Petersburg). These green-water warships are designed to fight enemy surface combatants and submarines, and also to provide fire support during amphibious assault operations. These warships are based on stealth technology and are armed with Uran anti-ship missile systems, Redut anti-aircraft missile launchers, Paket-NK anti-submarine warfare systems, 100mm A-190 artillery guns and two six-barrel 30mm AK-630M artillery launchers. The corvettes can carry a Ka-27PL helicopter.