Artillery troops kick off large-scale drills in Volga area, Siberia and Urals

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Over 8,000 artillery troops of Russia’s Central Military District have kicked off drills in Siberia, the Urals and the Volga area, Central Military District Commander, Colonel-General Alexander Lapin said on Tuesday.

"Over 8,000 personnel of the District’s missile troops and artillery have moved to the training ranges in the Kemerovo, Orenburg and Chelyabinsk Regions and over 1,700 items of military hardware are involved in the exercise. Throughout the month, the servicemen will hold a series of tactical drills for accomplishing fire assignments as part of reconnaissance, strike and fire systems," the commander stated.