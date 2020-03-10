Artillery troops kick off large-scale drills in Volga area, Siberia and Urals

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Over 8,000 artillery troops of Russia’s Central Military District have kicked off drills in Siberia, the Urals and the Volga area, Central Military District Commander, Colonel-General Alexander Lapin said on Tuesday.
"Over 8,000 personnel of the District’s missile troops and artillery have moved to the training ranges in the Kemerovo, Orenburg and Chelyabinsk Regions and over 1,700 items of military hardware are involved in the exercise. Throughout the month, the servicemen will hold a series of tactical drills for accomplishing fire assignments as part of reconnaissance, strike and fire systems," the commander stated.
The drills involve the teams of Iskander-M tactical missile systems, Uragan and Grad multiple rocket launchers and 152mm Msta self-propelled and towed howitzers, the press office of the Central Military District reported.
"Zoopark and SNAR-10 artillery reconnaissance systems, Ironiya, Strelets and Namotka-KS reconnaissance stations and a grouping of about 30 Forpost, Orlan-10 and Eleron-3 unmanned aerial vehicles are reconnoitering targets and adjusting the fire," the press office added.
Russia’s Central Military District is based in the territory of the Volga, Urals and Siberian integrated federal districts and 29 Russian regions. Structurally, the Central Military District also includes some overseas facilities: the 201st military base in Tajikistan, the Kant integrated military base in Kyrgyzstan and units stationed on the territory of Kazakhstan.