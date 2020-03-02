Russian Northern Fleet warship holds mine warfare exercise in Barents Sea

MURMANSK, March 2. /TASS/. The large amphibious assault ship Alexander Otrakovsky held a mine-laying exercise at the Northern Fleet’s naval training ranges in the Motovskiy Bay of the Barents Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"The mine-laying exercise has passed successfully. After accomplishing the combat training assignments for laying mines in the water area, the ship’s crew held anti-saboteur underwater defense during the anchorage in an unsafe roadstead and practiced ship damage control skills," the press office said in a statement.

The naval sailors together with Northern Fleet marine infantry units will shortly practice amphibious assault preparations in the Pechenga Bay of the Barents Sea, land the force onto an unequipped shore, embark and disembark military hardware, the statement says.

"After accomplishing combat training assignments at sea, the large amphibious assault ship will return to the Fleet’s main naval base of Severomorsk," the press office added.

The large amphibious assault ship Alexander Otrakovsky was named after Commander of the Northern Fleet’s grouping in the North Caucasus, Chief of the Fleet’s Coastal Defense Forces, Hero of Russia Major-General Alexander Otrakovsky. The commander passed away while performing his duties on March 6, 2000.