Russian, Belarusian paratroopers seize and retain advantageous terrain in drills

PSKOV, February 21. /TASS/. Russian paratroopers and Special Operations forces from Belarus practiced seizing and retaining advantageous terrain during joint tactical drills in the Pskov Region in Russia’s northwest, the Defense Ministry of Russia reported on Friday.

The third stage of the drills ran at three sections of the Strugi Krasniye training range. At one section, the Belarusian paratroopers live-fired small arms and hand-held grenade launchers, designating the enemy’s elimination at their captured positions.

In turn, the main forces of the Guards airborne assault regiment live-fired the guns of BMD-2 airborne infantry fighting vehicles at another section of the practice range.

"About 30 combat vehicles deployed in battle formations and delivered massive fire to strike all the targets that designated the enemy," the statement says.

"As the enemy’s main forces were seizing advantageous terrain, a tank company of a separate tank battalion was waiting for a command in its deployed battle formation as the chief officer’s reserve. After receiving the command, the tanks switched to an offensive, firing 100mm cannons and coaxial machine-guns, striking all the targets and completing the rout of illegal armed formations," the press office said.

Paratroopers from Russia and Belarus are holding joint drills on the territory of the Pskov Region on February 18-21. The exercise involves military hardware, including two Mi-24 helicopters and eight Mi-8 gunships of Russia’s Western Military District and also four Il-76MD military transport planes of the Russian Aerospace Force.

The drills are running under the direction of Commander of the Pskov Guards Air Assault Division Guards Major-General Igor Kapliy at the Zavelichye practice range in Pskov and at the Strugi Krasniye training ground outside the city.