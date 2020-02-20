Russian Baltic Fleet amphibious assault ships thwart enemy air and sea strikes in drills

"During the drills at one of the training ranges in the Baltic Sea, a naval group comprising the large amphibious assault ships Kaliningrad and Minsk and the air-cushion landing craft Lieutenant Rimsky-Korsakov successfully accomplished the assignments of repelling an air strike and an attack of a notional enemy’s surface ships," the press office said in a statement.

The ships’ air defense systems locked on the notional air targets and destroyed them by artillery guns. After that, the large amphibious assault ships Kaliningrad and Minsk suppressed the naval targets by artillery, the statement says.

"At the concluding stage of combat training, the amphibious assault ships will land a marine assault force onto an unequipped coast. The ships’ crews will also provide fire support for the landing party by the shipborne artillery and Groza multiple rocket launchers," the press office specified.