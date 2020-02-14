Russian defense firm developing small-size munitions for drones

"This issue is important and developers are trying to reduce both the dimensional and weight characteristics of air-launched weapons. The items in the weight category of 50 kg to 100 kg will enjoy strong demand," the chief executive said at a news briefing on the results of the corporation’s performance in 2019.

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Tactical Missiles Corporation is carrying out work on developing small-size munitions for unmanned aerial vehicles, Corporation Chief Boris Obnosov said on Friday.

The Tactical Missiles Corporation is carrying out work in this area together with Kronshtadt hi-tech firm, he added.

At the Army-2018 international arms show, Kronshtadt unveiled its Orion-E drone together with a mock-up of a 50 kg air-to-surface missile. With its maximum take-off weight of 1,000 kg, the Orion-E can carry a 200 kg payload of four 50-kg or two 100-kg munitions.

