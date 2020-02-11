Russia’s National Antiterrorist Committee drafts measures to minimize terrorist threats

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russia’s National Antiterrorist Committee has met in session under the chairmanship of its chief, FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov, to draft measures to minimize terrorist threats, the NAC information center told TASS.

"In his statement the NAC chairman said that the bodies of state power at the federal and regional level were systematically implementing legal and organizational measures to ensure the anti-terrorist protection of health service, retail trade, culture, sports and educational establishments and other socially crucial facilities, which allowed for minimizing likely threats," the NAC said. "Extra measures were formulated to improve the activity in this field."

Taking part in the meeting were NAC members, newly appointed government members, presidential envoys, chiefs of the federal bodies of executive power, and law enforcement and special service officials.