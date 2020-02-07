Russian Baltic Fleet warship wipes out enemy coastal battery during drills

KALININGRAD, February 7. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet air-cushion small amphibious assault ship Yevgeny Kocheshkov wiped out a notional enemy’s naval surface and air targets with its shipborne multiple rocket launchers during drills, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"During its deployment to the sea, the ship’s crew successfully delivered artillery fire against naval surface and air targets. The fire was delivered from 140mm Ogon launchers (the seaborne version of Grad multiple launch rocket systems) against a special buoy field that simulated the enemy’s coastal battery and also from 30mm AK-630 automatic guns against air targets that simulated the notional enemy’s aircraft," the press office said in a statement.

The crew also held shipborne drills for the ship damage control and the ship’s radiation, chemical and biological protection at sea, the statement says.

The Yevgeny Kocheshkov is a Project 12322 ‘Zubr’ air-cushion small amphibious assault ship. The Yevgeny Kocheshkov and the same-type ship Mordovia are operational in the Baltic Fleet and are the world’s largest air-cushion amphibious assault ships.

They are designated to sealift amphibious assault forces with their military hardware from equipped and unequipped shores, land troops onto the coast and provide fire support for the landing party. Thanks to their design specifics, they can move on the ground, bypassing small obstacles (ditches and trenches) and minefields, move through swamps and land the amphibious assault force into the depth of the enemy defenses.