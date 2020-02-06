Upcoming Aist-2T satellites to digitize entire Russian surface in one year

SAMARA, February 6. /TASS/. The capabilities of the two Aist-2T satellites allow them to digitize the entire surface of Russia in one year, says Ivan Tkachenko of Samara Korolyov University.
"The satellite group was tasked with digitizing the entire Russian surface in one year," Tkachenko said.
The Aist-2T are scheduled for launch in 2022. Earlier, the official government procurement website reported that the Russian Space Agency (Roscosmos) ordered construction of remote stereoscopic probing complex, consisting of two Aist-2T small satellites. The contract value is estimated at 2,179 billion rubles (approx. $34 million).
The new complex will be developed within the ‘Russian Space Activity’ state program. The satellites will be tasked with making pan-chromatic stereoscopic images of Earth surface, and delivering the obtained data to ground-based receiving points via radio channel.