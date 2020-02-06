Russian Helicopters signed roadmap on Ka-226T helicopter assembly in India

LUCKNOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters signed a roadmap on localization of Ka-226T helicopter manufacturing in India with Indo-Russian Helicopters Limited (IRHL), press service of the Russian holding told reporters on Thursday.

"The roadmap signed today will be the basis for further development of the Ka-226T localization project in India after contract signing," the press service said, citing General Director of the company Andrei Boginsky.

The document determines milestones and deadlines for organization of production of Ka-226T and its components in India after the signing date of the relevant contract.

Indo-Russian Helicopters Limited, the joint venture of Russian Helicopters, Rosoboronexport and India’s HAL, was founded in India in May 2017 to implement the Ka-226T production localization project.