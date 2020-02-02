Favorable situation created for Russian-Indonesian military technical cooperation - Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The atmosphere of mutual trust and regular contacts between Russia’s and Indonesia’s defense officials create a favorable situation for the development of military technical cooperation between the countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Indonesia’s Kompas newspaper on the 70th anniversary on diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The interview was posted on the Russian foreign ministry’s website on Sunday.

"The high level of mutual trust creates favorable atmosphere for the development of military and military technical cooperation. Regular meetings are organized between the countries’ senior defense officials. Russian servicemen take part in joint drills in Indonesia," he noted. "A major component of defense cooperation is the export of Russian weapons and military hardware."

According to the Russian top diplomat, Moscow and Jakarta maintain close cooperation in the area of countering security threats, with "regular productive dialogue" being established between Russian and Indonesian relevant agencies.

Russian Ambassador to Jakarta Vakhid Suproyadi said in March 2019 that it was planned to begin exports of Russian Su-35 fighter jets to Indonesia soon. However the deal has not yet been signed because of the United States’ efforts to frustrate it.