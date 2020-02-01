Russian military doctors provide care for 123 Syrians - reconciliation center

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russian military doctors have treated 123 Syrian nationals in the town of Shadqa, Major-General Yuri Borenkov, chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters on Saturday.

"In the past 24 hours, medics of the Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation have provided healthcare for 123 Syrian nationals in the inhabited locality of Shadqa in Al-Hasakah Province. In total, 121,777 Syrian nationals have received medical care so far," Borenkov said.

Apart from that, he added that militants of illegal groups violated the ceasefire 37 times in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

"Militants of illegal armed groups shelled the inhabited localities of Sandzaka, Al-Safsafah, Chekurjak, Saraf, Mukattal, Mamuhiyah, Kuldjoq, Kara Ghaliyah and Ayn al-Qantarah, Hamrat, Ladhiqiyah, Herbet-Abdin, Zaytuneh, Qalaat al-Madiq, Kara Jurn, Zaitan in Idlib province, Al-Harukah, Huaiz, Karkad, Dar Hardata, Rasif, Kara Jurn in Hama province," Borenkov added.

Four de-escalation zones were established in Syria under as agreement reached by the three Syrian ceasefire guarantor nations, namely Russia, Iran and Turkey, in May 2017. Three of them are now controlled by Damascus while the fourth one located in the Idlib governorate and partially in the neighboring Latakia, Hama and Aleppo governorates is still outside Damascus’ control, with a larger part of it being seized by Jabhat al-Nusra (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia).

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.