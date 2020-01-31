Artillery troops fire multiple launch rocket systems in Volga area drills

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. A separate artillery brigade of the Guards tank army suppressed a notional enemy’s attack by the fire of multiple launch rocket systems during drills at the Mulino training range in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, the press office of Russia’s Western Military District reported on Friday.

Under the drills’ scenario, the combat teams of Tornado-G and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems performed a march to the designated area to prevent a notional enemy’s attack. Orlan-10 drones detected a column of the notional enemy’s combat vehicles during air reconnaissance and transmitted the target’s coordinates.

"Volley fire was opened from the deployment area against the enemy’s manpower and armored vehicles," the press office said.

The drills involved more than 500 personnel and over 250 items of armament and military hardware, the press office said.