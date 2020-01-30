Russian Baltic Fleet amphibious assault ship strikes air and naval targets in drills

KALININGRAD, January 30. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet’s large amphibious assault ship Korolyov successfully repelled a notional enemy’s attacks from the air and the sea by artillery fire, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"The actions by the personnel of the large amphibious assault ship Korolyov received high marks from the commanders of the squadrons of surface ships and their deputies, and also from the chiefs of the leading departments and services of the Fleet’s headquarters who stayed at that time aboard the amphibious assault ship," the Fleet’s press office told TASS.

The warship’s personnel practiced artillery fire against naval and air targets in the course of a qualifying combat training exercise as part of the Fleet’s general training in the methods of receiving and evaluating an assignment upon a solitary ship’s operations at sea. The maneuvers were supervised by Baltic Fleet Commander Admiral Alexander Nosatov.

"The participants in the drills observed the personnel’s actions to operate the shipborne systems, organize every-day activity at sea and hold training in ship damage control," the press office said.

Admiral Nosatov checked the quality and the fullness of accomplishing the assigned missions and positively assessed the skills of the crew in coping with the tasks of combat training and every-day activity, it added.