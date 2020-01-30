Chemical troops kick off large-scale drills in Urals, Volga area and Siberia

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Over 700 radiation, chemical and biological protection troops of Russia’s Central Military District kicked off comprehensive drills in the Urals, the Volga area and in Siberia, the District’s press office reported on Thursday.

The drills are running at training ranges in the Samara, Sverdlovsk, Chelyabinsk, Orenburg and Altai Regions, the press office specified.

"Radiation, chemical and biological protection specialists are accomplishing combat training assignments of reconnaissance, aerosol countermeasures, decontamination and also heavy flamethrower units. Chemical reconnaissance squads are carrying out radiation, chemical and biological reconnaissance aboard their RKhM-6 vehicles along with conducting a chemical analysis and collecting samples of the soil and particles of toxic agents in field conditions," the press office said in a statement.