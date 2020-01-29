Artillery troops destroy enemy force amassments during Urals drills

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. /TASS/. The artillery troops of Russia’s Central Military District destroyed the amassments of a notional enemy’s manpower and armor during drills at the Totsky training range in the Orenburg Region, the District’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"The artillery troops performed a combined foot and motor march and delivered semi-direct fire from sheltered fire positions by various types of munitions. From technical reconnaissance and target detection capabilities, they employed Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles and used the Strelets reconnaissance, control and communications system for adjusting the artillery fire," the press office said in a statement.

The drills involved more than 600 troops and over 50 items of military hardware. As the press office specified for TASS, the artillery troops delivered fire from Msta-S self-propelled howitzers and MT-12 ‘Rapira’ anti-tank guns.

Russia’s Central Military District is based on the territory of the Volga, Urals and Siberian integrated federal districts and 29 Russian regions. Structurally, the Central Military District also includes some overseas facilities: the 201st military base in Tajikistan, the Kant integrated military base in Kyrgyzstan and units stationed on the territory of Kazakhstan.