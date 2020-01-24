Russian deputy defense minister, Indian ambassador discuss military technical cooperation

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Issues of military and military technical cooperation were in focus of a meeting between Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and Indian Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"The sides discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation in the military and military technical spheres," the ministry said, adding that the meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere "in the spirit of especially privileged strategic partnership."

The previous such meeting took place on December 26, 2019 when the sides summed up the results of cooperation in 2019.