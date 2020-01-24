Electronic warfare specialists lead troops through mine-studded road in Tajikistan drills

Under the drills’ scenario, the armored column of mountainous motor rifle units made a march on BTR-82A armored personnel carriers to the Lyaur practice range. The notional enemy’s subversive groups planted mines on the road along the route of the column’s movement, using remote-controlled roadside bombs and booby-traps.

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The electronic warfare personnel of Russia’s 201st military base shielded the armored column of motor rifle troops from remote-controlled mines during drills in Tajikistan, the press office of the Central Military District reported on Friday.

"In order to prevent the explosives from their detonation, the servicemen mounted Lesochek small-size jamming stations on the forward and the rear armored Ural vehicles. This helped suppress the channels of the explosives’ radio control and thus prevent remote-controlled mines from their detonation," the press office said in a statement.

After that, the motor rifle units uncovered an ambush and eliminated the notional enemy’s subversive groups while on the move, firing all types of weapons, the statement says.

"From the air, the column was supported by the crews of the air group of Mi-24 attack helicopters along the entire route. The march involved more than 500 personnel and about 80 items of military and special hardware," the press office specified.

The 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan is Russia’s largest military facility outside its borders. The military base is located in the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar. The military base’s armament includes T-72 tanks, BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, Grad multiple launch rocket systems, Gvozdika and Akatsiya artillery systems.

Under an agreement signed in October 2012, Russia’s military base in Tajikistan will remain until 2042.