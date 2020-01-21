Helicopter crews practice defense of strategic facilities in Crimea drills

SIMFEROPOL, January 21. /TASS/. The crews of army aviation of the Southern Military District practiced defense of strategic facilities and fire support for transport helicopters with paratroopers in adverse weather conditions during drills in Crimea, the press office of the Black Sea Fleet reported on Tuesday.

"The crews of helicopters based on the territory of the Crimean peninsula performed flights in complex weather conditions, practicing operations to protect strategic facilities. In the course of planned training flights, the helicopter crews also practiced escorting and providing fire support for transport helicopters involved in notionally landing an assault force," the press office said in a statement.

More than 10 helicopters took part in the drills, including Ka-52 ‘Alligator,’ Mi-28N ‘Night Hunter,’ Mi-35 and Mi-8AMTSh ‘Terminator’ rotorcraft.