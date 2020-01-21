Russian specialists to inspect military facility in Germany under Vienna Document

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. A group of Russian specialists will inspect a military facility in Germany in accordance with the 2011 Vienna Document on implementing confidence and security building measures, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement citing director of the National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center Sergey Ryzhkov.

"A Russian group of inspectors plans to visit a military facility on Germany's territory for assessment," Ryzhkov was quoted as saying.

The inspection will take place on January 21 and will last for one day. "Such assessment visits are made with the aim of verifying information about the military forces and plans on deployment of main weapons systems and military equipment," Ryzhkov explained.