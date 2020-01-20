Third Project 22220 serial icebreaker to be laid by July 2020 — Baltic Shipyard

ST. PETERSBURG, January 20. /TASS/. The third serial icebreaker of Project 22220 is planned to be laid at the Baltic Shipyard in April — June 2020, the company's press service told TASS on Monday.

"Laying of the third [serial] icebreaker of Series 22220 is planned in the second quarter of 2020," the spokesperson said.

Two serial icebreakers of Project 22220 — Sibir and Ural — are currently under construction at the Baltic Shipyard. The lead icebreaker Arktika of this project successfully completed the first stage of sea trials.

Project 22220 nuclear icebreakers can lead caravans of ships in three-meter Arctic ice. The dual-draft design allows the icebreaker to operate in ice and in Polar river deltas. The lead Arktika icebreaker of Project 22220 was laid in November 2013 by the Baltic Shipyard. The second [first serial] Sibir icebreaker was laid in May 2015 and the third [second serial] Ural in July 2016. All three ships are to be commissioned by 2022.