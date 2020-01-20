Russian cutting-edge corvette wraps up state trials in Barents Sea

"The ship has successfully completed its program of trials at Northern Fleet ranges. In the White Sea, the ship delivered fire with Kalibr and Oniks cruise missiles against a coastal and a naval target. In the Barents Sea, it fired A-190 and AK-630 artillery guns against simulated air targets and conducted torpedo fire against an underwater and a surface target, employing the latest seaborne weapon systems," the press office said in a statement.

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The Project 20385 lead corvette Gremyashchiy has completed the program of state trials in the Barents Sea and is preparing for its inter-fleet passage to the Baltic Sea, the Northern Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

A ship towing, which the corvette conducted together with the tug vessel SB-523 last week, was the last element of the trials, the statement says.

The Gremyashchiy is the Project 20385 lead corvette laid down at the Severnaya Shipyard on February 1, 2012 and floated out in June 2017. The corvettes of this Project developed by the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau are designated to detect and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships, provide for troop landing and cope with numerous green-water tasks. The corvette entered its new stage of trials on December 6.

Project 20385 corvettes displace 2,200 tonnes, have an operating range of 3,500 miles and their sea endurance is 15 days. They are armed with Kalibr-NK universal missile systems, Redut anti-aircraft missile complexes and Paket anti-submarine warfare technology.

The corvette was named after the Northern Fleet’s legendary destroyer Gremyashchiy that fought during the Soviet Union’s 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany. For its successful operations at sea during the war, the destroyer was awarded the Guards title while its commander, 1st Rank Captain Anton Gurin was bestowed with the Hero of the Soviet Union title.