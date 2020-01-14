Russian cutting-edge corvette test-fires shipborne weapons during trials in Barents Sea

The crews of a nuclear-powered submarine and the Northern Fleet small anti-submarine warfare ship Snezhnogorsk provided for the corvette’s trials, simulating the enemy, he said.

"The corvette operating in the Barents Sea under the program of state sea trials delivered torpedo fire against an underwater and a surface target. During the fire, a new naval weapon suite was successfully tested," the spokesman said.

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The Project 20385 lead corvette Gremyashchiy held torpedo fire against an underwater and a surface target, testing new armament in the Barents Sea, spokesman for the Northern Fleet Vadim Serga said on Tuesday

The corvette has been undergoing trials at the Northern Fleet’s combat training ranges since November 13. The warship earlier fired Kalibr and Oniks cruise missiles against coastal and naval targets in the White Sea, and also test-fired artillery guns.

The Gremyashchiy is the Project 20385 lead corvette laid down at the Severnaya Shipyard on February 1, 2012 and floated out in June 2017. The corvettes of this Project developed by the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau are designated to detect and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships, provide for troop landing and cope with numerous green-water tasks. The corvette entered a new stage of trials on December 6.

Project 20385 corvettes displace 2,200 tonnes, have an operating range of 3,500 miles and their sea endurance is 15 days. They are armed with Kalibr-NK universal missile systems, Redut anti-aircraft missile complexes and Paket anti-submarine warfare technology.

The corvette was named after the Northern Fleet’s legendary destroyer Gremyashchiy that fought during the Soviet Union’s 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany. For its successful operations at sea during the war, the destroyer was awarded the Guards title while its commander, 1st Rank Captain Anton Gurin was bestowed with the Hero of the Soviet Union title.