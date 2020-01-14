Russian reconnaissance ship returns to Black Sea after Mediterranean deployment — source

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet medium reconnaissance ship Kildin has returned to the Black Sea after its deployment in the Russian Navy’s permanent Mediterranean taskforce, a source in Crimean defense circles told TASS on Tuesday.

"On Monday, the Kildin passed through the Black Sea Straits," the source specified.

The ship’s transit of the Black Sea straits was confirmed by Turkish spotters who posted its photos.

The Kildin operated off the coast of Syria from June 2019.

A reconnaissance ship from the Black Sea or Baltic Fleet constantly operates within the Russian Navy’s permanent Mediterranean taskforce.

The Soviet Navy’s 5th Mediterranean Squadron served as a prototype for the Russian Navy’s permanent Mediterranean task force operating at present. The 5th operational Soviet Squadron dealt with the tasks of naval presence in the Mediterranean theater of operations during the Cold War period. Its main rival was the US Navy’s 6th Fleet. The Soviet Squadron was disbanded on December 31, 1992, a year after the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

In 2013, Russia started to create a new operational Mediterranean task force. Russia’s new permanent task force is dealing with planned and urgent combat missions arising in the Mediterranean theater of operations, including warding off threats to Russia’s national and military security.