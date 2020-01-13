Artillery troops practice counter-battery fire in Chechnya drills

ROSTOV-ON-DON, January 13. /TASS/. Over 600 artillery troops from Russia’s Southern Military District practiced counter-battery activity during drills in Chechnya, the District’s press office reported on Monday.

"The artillery personnel of the motorized infantry unit of the Southern Military District’s 58th all-arms army stationed in Chechnya practiced counter-battery measures. The exercise involved over 600 servicemen and more than 70 weapon systems," the press office said in a statement.

Howitzer and rocket batteries competed between themselves in the speed and the accuracy of accomplishing combat training assignments, alternately simulating the enemy. The troops also practiced conducting reconnaissance, preparing data for firings and fire control of artillery units armed with 122mm 2S3M Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers, 2B11 Sani mortars and Grad-M multiple launch rocket systems, the press office reported.

The drills were held at all-arms training ranges equipped with modern means simulating a situation close to a real combat environment, the press office said.