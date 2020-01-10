US destroyer crossed course of Russian ship in Arabian Sea, US crew was acting unprofessionally - Russia's Defense Ministry.
US destroyer crossed course of Russian ship in Arabian Sea, says Russia's Defense Ministry
Frigate Yaroslav Mudry escorts Russian ship across Gulf of Aden
The group of the Baltic Fleet’s ships will be involved in anti-piracy operations in the Indian Ocean till the end of January
Read more
Russian military in Syria defend their own homes from terrorism - Putin
Putin thanked the command and personnel of the Russian Armed Forces’ group in Syria for fulfilling military duties in good faith
Read more
Trump: US imposes new tough economic sanctions against Iran
US citizens were not injured in Iran's missile strikes, according to Trump
Read more
If Poland doubts Nuremberg trials results, it should say so — Russian diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that "this approach is already categorized as revisiting the results of World War II"
Read more
US proposal for cooperation makes no sense as long as sanctions remain — Iran’s envoy
Iran will not be misled by the US president giving offer of cooperation when he has imposed unprecedented sanctions, Majid Takht Ravanchi claimed
Read more
Putin and Erdogan open TurkStream gas pipeline
The official launch ceremony took place in Istanbul
Read more
Pressure on Iran may soar amid speculations about external causes for plane crash — expert
When speaking about the possibility of Iran’s strikes on facilities belonging to the US and their allies in the Middle East, the pundit assumed that the United Arab Emirates could become a target
Read more
Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 caught fire in flight — Tehran
The plane made a U-turn after a technical problem was detected, according to Iran’s civil aviation authority
Read more
Naftogaz hails new contract with Gazprom as ‘advantageous’ for Ukraine
Russia's gas major will pay for the reserved capacity, and not for the amount of gas actually received during transit to Europe, according to Naftogaz CEO
Read more
Baghdad’s ‘green zone’, Iraqi air base housing US troops come under fire
There are no casualties or damage
Read more
All passengers and crew killed in Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran
Over 170 people were on board the plane
Read more
Angela Merkel to visit Russia
Putin and Merkel intend to discuss international agenda during bilateral talks
Read more
Ukrainian Embassy: Terrorism ruled out in Iranian air tragedy
According to preliminary information, the plane has crashed as a result of an engine accident
Read more
Russia and China block UNSC statement on US embassy bombing in Iraq - Russian envoy
Vasily Nebenzya said that the statement did not account for further developments
Read more
Putin pays visit to Damascus, meets Syria’s al-Assad
Russian President also underlined that it is clear to the naked eye that peaceful life is returning to the streets of Damascus
Read more
Trump informed on missile attacks at US military facilities in Iraq
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for the missile attacks
Read more
Syrian leader talks plans to eliminate terrorists in Idlib with Putin
According to the SANA news agency, Putin and al-Assad "backed political process in Syria and laying down the necessary conditions for it"
Read more
Russia’s Nordwind Airlines plane makes hard landing in Antalya
According to the website, pilots of aircraft A321-200 with tail number VQ-BRS requested emergency landing in Antalya due to detection of smoke
Read more
Two rockets fired into Baghdad’s Green Zone, one lands near US embassy — TV
One of the rockets landed near the US embassy, while the other hit a government building under construction
Read more
Erdogan says killing of Soleimani should not be left without response
Turkish President pointed out that in the latest phone call he asked US President Donald Trump to "refrain from escalation with Iran"
Read more
IRGC calls Israel ‘a US accomplice’ in assassination on General Soleimani — Fars news
The situation in the Middle East deteriorated after the Pentagon announced on January 3 that Commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps General Qasem Soleimani had been killed in a US airstrike
Read more
Press review: Mideast’s fate hinges on US voters and Iran faces fallout from Boeing crash
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, January 9
Read more
Iran delivers second round of attacks on US military facilities — Tasnim news agency
The agency did not specify the exact locations of the new wave of attacks reporting only that they were carried out with the use of missiles
Read more
State of emergency may be declared in Abkhazia
Abkhazian President Raul Khajimba said that such development of the events has been discussed with the Security Council
Read more
Missile strike on Boeing in Iran not ruled out or confirmed — Ukraine’s leader
On Thursday, the US Newsweek magazine reported that the Ukrainian aircraft could have been downed by missiles launched by Iranian air defense systems
Read more
Putin visits Istanbul to attend TurkStream launch ceremony
Putin will also meet with Erdogan
Read more
Putin says Russia and Turkey will realize many more joint projects in the future
The Russian leader is grateful to Turkish authorities for the political will they showed in constructing the TurkStream gas pipeline
Read more
80 people dead in Iran's missile attack on US bases in Iraq — Tasnim News Agency
As a result of a missile strike 104 infrastructure facilities at US military bases were destroyed
Read more
Zakharova emphasizes word 'mistake' in US statement on withdrawal of troops from Iraq
Earlier, General Mark Millie, the head of the Chief of Staff Committee (CNA) of the US Armed Forces, told reporters that a letter about the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq had been published in error, it was a preliminary draft
Read more
Press review: Iran-US conflict may morph into proxy war and EU eyes revising Russia ties
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, January 10
Read more
Russian Defense Minister held talks with Iran’s Chief of Staff
The situation in the Middle East aggravated dramatically after the US missile strike near the Baghdad airport, killing head of the Iran’s Quds Force Qasem Soleimani
Read more
New trials of Kinzhal hypersonic complex to show bomber’s ability to boost missiles
The Tu-22M3 aircraft "suits perfectly" for Kinzhal hypersonic missiles’ trials by its mass and volume characteristics, the Russian general said
Read more
Putin oversees drills of Russia’s Northern and Black Sea Fleets in Crimea
During the drills, two Mig-31K fighters practiced target firing using the Kinzhal ballistic missile
Read more
Russia to build high-tech Navy capable of countering any provocations
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke at the conference The Russian Navy in the 21st Century in Sevastopol
Read more
Iran not seeking war with US, but will protect itself from aggression - envoy to Russia
Iran, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, took proportional actions for self-defense, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said
Read more
Iraq restricts coalition forces’ movement, preparing foreign troop pullout - reports
The situation in Iraq deteriorated dramatically on December 29 after US airstrikes on facilities of the Kataib Hezbollah militia group in Syria and Iraq
Read more
Russian foreign minister stresses that Soleimani’s killing violates international law
Lavrov has also called on Washington to abandon unlawful forceful tactics and to resolve issues through negotiations
Read more