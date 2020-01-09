Frigate Yaroslav Mudry escorts Russian ship across Gulf of Aden

KALININGRAD, January 9. /TASS/. The crew of the Russian frigate The Yaroslav Mudry is escorting a Russian ship across the piracy-prone Gulf of Aden, the Baltic Fleet’s press-service said in a news release on Thursday.
"An anti-terror group of the Baltic Fleet’s Marines from The Yaroslav Mudry is on board the civilian ship for security reasons," the Baltic Fleet’s spokesman Roman Martov said.
In several days’ time the convoy will arrive at the designated area in the Red Sea, where another convoy of ships going in the opposite direction will begin to be formed.
The group of the Baltic Fleet’s ships will be involved in anti-piracy operations in the Indian Ocean till the end of January.
The Yaroslav Mudry, tug ship The Viktor Konetsky and tanker ship The Yelnya left the port of Baltiisk in the Kaliningrad Region on a routine long voyage to the Indian Ocean on October 1, 2019. On December 16-19 they participated in a joint combined force Russian-Indian exercise Indra-2019 in the Arabian Sea and also in a Russian-Iranian-Chinese naval exercise.
On January 4-7, the group of the Baltic Fleet’s ships made a stop in Salalah, Oman for replenishing water, food and fuel supplies.