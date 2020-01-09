Frigate Yaroslav Mudry escorts Russian ship across Gulf of Aden

KALININGRAD, January 9. /TASS/. The crew of the Russian frigate The Yaroslav Mudry is escorting a Russian ship across the piracy-prone Gulf of Aden, the Baltic Fleet’s press-service said in a news release on Thursday.

"An anti-terror group of the Baltic Fleet’s Marines from The Yaroslav Mudry is on board the civilian ship for security reasons," the Baltic Fleet’s spokesman Roman Martov said.

In several days’ time the convoy will arrive at the designated area in the Red Sea, where another convoy of ships going in the opposite direction will begin to be formed.