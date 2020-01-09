Putin thanks crew of Marshal Ustinov cruiser for their service

SEVASTOPOL, January 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked the crew of the Marshal Ustinov cruiser for their service in a message left in the vessel’s guest book.

Earlier on Thursday, Putin oversaw the joint drills of Russia’s Black Sea and Northern Fleets from the Russian cruiser Marshal Ustinov belonging to the Northern Fleet.

During the ship’s return to Sevastopol, Putin had a conversation with the Marshal Ustinov officers. He thanked the crew for their service and for their part in the successful drills. "You have been at sea for a long time, seven months. You must miss home, but you will be back soon. I wish you all the best. Thank you for today, until next time," Putin said.

The Marshal Ustinov cruiser left the base in Russia's Severomorsk on July 3, 2019. It took part in the Navy Parade in St. Petersburg and fulfilled several objectives in the Mediterranean Sea. After that, the cruiser took part in the joint drills with China and South Africa in Cape Town, proceeding to the Black Sea for the joint exercises with the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

"Happy New Year 2020 and congratulations on the successful drills. I wish you good luck. Thank you for your service!" Putin wrote in the vessel’s guest book.

On Thursday, Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and Northern Fleet held joint drills in the Black Sea, during which they practiced the launch of the Kalibr cruise missiles and the hypersonic air-launched ballistic missile Kinzhal. Over 30 ships, 1 submarine and over 40 aircrafts of the Russian Aerospace Forces took part in the drills. During the drills, two Mig-31K fighters practiced target firing using the Kinzhal ballistic missile. Crews of the Admiral Grigorovich frigate, small missile ship Orekhovo-Zuyevo and submarine Kolpino practiced the launch of the Kalibr missiles.