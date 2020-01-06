Russian Defense Minister discussed situation in Middle East with Turkey’s MIT chief

/Update/

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu discussed measures for easing of tensions in the Middle East and security in North Africa with Director of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Hakan Fidan, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Monday.

"In the evening on January 5, 2020, a telephone conversation was held between Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Army General [Sergey] Shoigu and Director of the National Intelligence Organization of the Republic of Turkey [Hakan] Fidan. The parties discussed the situation in the Middle East and North Africa and possible joint actions to ease tensions and settle crisis situations in the region during the talk," the Defense Ministry said.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the start for dispatching Turkish servicemen to Libya the day before. They will not take part in military activities directly, Erdogan said. Their tasks will be coordination and provision of security for the legitimate government, he added.

The situation in the Middle East aggravated dramatically after the US missile strike near the Baghdad airport, killing head of the Iran’s Quds Force Qasem Soleimani. Tehran vowed for tough response to the US and started scaling down its obligations under the nuclear deal.