{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russian Defense Minister discussed situation in Middle East with Turkey’s MIT chief

/Update/

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu discussed measures for easing of tensions in the Middle East and security in North Africa with Director of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Hakan Fidan, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Monday.

"In the evening on January 5, 2020, a telephone conversation was held between Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Army General [Sergey] Shoigu and Director of the National Intelligence Organization of the Republic of Turkey [Hakan] Fidan. The parties discussed the situation in the Middle East and North Africa and possible joint actions to ease tensions and settle crisis situations in the region during the talk," the Defense Ministry said.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the start for dispatching Turkish servicemen to Libya the day before. They will not take part in military activities directly, Erdogan said. Their tasks will be coordination and provision of security for the legitimate government, he added.

The situation in the Middle East aggravated dramatically after the US missile strike near the Baghdad airport, killing head of the Iran’s Quds Force Qasem Soleimani. Tehran vowed for tough response to the US and started scaling down its obligations under the nuclear deal.

Russian Defense Minister held talks with Iran’s Chief of Staff
Read more
Russia’s aerospace forces to receive about 100 planes and helicopters in 2020
The Russian defense ministry said that It will be new and modernized aircraft
Read more
Russian lawmaker slams as "clumsy" Brussels’ idea to invite Iranian foreign minister
Konstantin Kosachev believes that a more responsible option for Brussels would have been to invite US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with the aim "to explain to him that following these adventurous actions, Washington has placed its European and regional allies in a predicament"
Read more
Russia loses to Canada at 2020 IIHF World Junior Ice Hockey Championships
Canada clinched a 4-3 victory over Russia
Read more
‘Legal notice not required’ if US strikes back should Iran strike US target, says Trump
US President notes that ‘such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless’
Read more
Russian defense ministry highlights Solemaini’s contribution to combating IS in Syria
According to his statement, the killing of the commander will lead to an escalation of military-political tensions in the Middle East, negatively affecting the global security system
Read more
Russian, Iranian top diplomats discuss latest developments following Soleimani’s killing
Sergey Lavrov and Mohammad Javad Zarif have stressed during Saturday’s phone call that the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani by the US forces is a blatant violation of international law
Read more
Russian and Turkish Foreign Ministers discuss latest events in Middle East - source
Sergei Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the latest developments in Syria, Libya and Iraq, as well as other regional issues
Read more
Libyan parliament votes to break off relations with Turkey - TV
The Parliament also supported the idea of empowering the General Staff of the Armed Forces to block airports, ports and checkpoints that are under the control of the militia
Read more
Russia, Belarus find temporary solution for resuming oil export to Belarus - source
Belarus has offered the option of one-off oil shipments from independent suppliers
Read more
NATO suspends its training mission in Iraq
NATO’s mission is continuing, but the training activities are currently suspended, acting NATO spokesperson Dylan White says
Read more
US troops won’t leave unless Iraq pays back for US air base, says Trump
USA are going to put sanctions on Iraq, "if there’s any hostility", President Trump says
Read more
Pompeo, Lavrov discuss situation around Iran during phone call - US Department of State
Pompeo discussed Trump’s recent decision to take decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qassem Soleimani in response to imminent threats to American lives
Read more
US Congress to vote on resolution to limit Trump’s military action against Iran
The resolution reasserts Congress's long-established oversight responsibilities by mandating that if no further Congressional action is taken, the Administration's military hostilities with regard to Iran cease within 30 days
Read more
Putin announces plans to talk about declining incomes of Russians in his January address
Russian President said that, in particular, he had in mind the "issues related to overcoming stagnation in areas of citizens' incomes, reducing the number of people living at the minimum wage, and overcoming poverty"
Read more
Iraq’s President notes importance of reducing tensions in region
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo "reiterated U.S. commitment to a sovereign and independent Iraq"
Read more
Diplomat slams US strike on Iraq as "the height of cynicism"
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that "Washington is not interested in the world’s response but in changing the balance of power in the region"
Read more
WADA determines size of Russia's annual contribution to organization’s budget in 2020
The size of Russia's contribution will be more than $ 1 million
Read more
Well-known Russian oncologist dies in St. Petersburg after two-year battle with cancer
In March 2018, Andrey Pavlenko found out that he had an aggressive form of stomach cancer in the third stage
Read more
Zarif criticizes Pompeo for saying Iraqis were celebrating Soleimani’s death
Iranian Foreign Minister slammed US Secretary of State as "an arrogant clown masquerading as a diplomat"
Read more
Russian foreign minister stresses that Soleimani’s killing violates international law
Lavrov has also called on Washington to abandon unlawful forceful tactics and to resolve issues through negotiations
Read more
Merkel, Macron and Johnson urge Iran to abandon moves violating nuclear deal
Merkel, Macron and Johnson also urged the Iraqi authorities to ensure support for the US-led anti-terrorist coalition
Read more
Body of Iran’s General Soleimani delivered to Iran - ISNA news agency
According to the news agency, the body of Qassem Soleimani was delivered to the city of Ahvaz
Read more
Venezuelan opposition declares Guaido as Speaker of the National Assembly
Juan Pablo Guanipa and Carlos Berrizbeitia were appointed his deputies
Read more
US strike on Iraq fraught with dire consequences for regional peace - Foreign Ministry
The Russian Foreign Ministry also noted that Moscow was concerned about reports about the Iranian commander’s murder
Read more
US coalition did not conduct air strikes north of Baghdad - representative
As As-Sumariya television channel reported earlier, on Saturday night, the US Air Force attacked a Shiite militia column Al-Hashd al-Shaabi, which carried medical personnel
Read more
Moscow residents bring flowers to Iranian embassy in wake of Soleimani’s killing
Many Iranian exchange students and representatives of the Iranian media have arrived at the scene, along with Russian nationals expressing solidarity with the Iranian people
Read more
Baghdad’s Green Zone comes under fire
Three people were injured, Al Sumaria TV has reported
Read more
Angela Merkel to visit Russia
Putin and Merkel intend to discuss international agenda during bilateral talks
Read more
Putin, Macron express concern over death of Iranian general Soleimani
The leaders stated that the strike of US could escalate the situation in the region
Read more
Iraqi militia warns of potential danger in the area of US bases in Iraq
Security forces of Iraq must maintain a distance of at least 1000 meters from American bases starting Sunday evening
Read more
US has all targets identified if Americans are threatened - Trump
Trump says Soleimani plotted attacks on US diplomats and military personnel
Read more
Libya’s Field Marshal Haftar announces all-out mobilization - TV
Khalifa Haftar announce countering and the general mobilization against any foreign troops that will be sent to country
Read more
Baghdad’s ‘green zone’, Iraqi air base housing US troops come under fire
There are no casualties or damage
Read more
Iraq’s parliament passes resolution to end presence of foreign forces
The lawmakers said that the "government must work to end the presence of any foreign troops in the republic and to cancel work under the security agreement with the international anti-terrorism coalition"
Read more
Erdogan says killing of Soleimani should not be left without response
Turkish President pointed out that in the latest phone call he asked US President Donald Trump to "refrain from escalation with Iran"
Read more
US to hit 52 Iranian sites very fast in response to any potential attack, Trump warns
US President noted that the Islamic Republic "will be hit very hard"
Read more
New trials of Kinzhal hypersonic complex to show bomber’s ability to boost missiles
The Tu-22M3 aircraft "suits perfectly" for Kinzhal hypersonic missiles’ trials by its mass and volume characteristics, the Russian general said
Read more
Two Russian acrobats fell from 10-meter height during show in Amsterdam
Acrobats were immediately hospitalized
Read more
Russia halts oil supplies to Belarus
Two oil refineries in the country continue to operate, but their capacity has been reduced to the minimum acceptable level
Read more
Russia beats Sweden and proceeds to final of 2020 World Junior Hockey Championship
The match was held in Ostrava with 8,693 spectators in attendance
Read more
Ukraine meets Russian gas transit requests in full scope - operator
The Ukrainian gas transmission system is also functioning in the reverse mode to a certain extent
Read more
Iranian Navy commander says US tried to hamper Russia-Iran-China drills
Hossein Khanzadi added though that the Americans’ plots had been foiled due to deceptive maneuvers by the participants in the drills
Read more
US delivered air strike against Shia militia cortege in Bagdad suburbs - TV
Six individuals were killed and three were wounded as a result of the strike, according to the TV channel
Read more
Erdogan plans to focus on regional issues at talks with Putin on January 8
Turkish President is hopeful that he alongside Putin will be able to "push for a ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib at the [January 8] meeting so that bombs will stop falling on civilians’ houses"
Read more
Uniper eyes opportunities to quickly complete Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Earlier, the Swiss company Allseas, which is laying pipes for Nord Stream 2, suspended operations and removed all vessels from the construction area in the Baltic Sea due to the threat of US sanctions
Read more
Russian, Chinese top diplomats stress that US strikes in Baghdad violate UN charter
The ministers focused on the consequences of US strikes on the Baghdad airport, which led to casualties, including Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani
Read more
Venezuela to use petro cryptocurrency for oil sales, Maduro says
According to the country’s President, the government is successfully introducing its cryptocurrency into Venezuelans’ daily lives
Read more
Undefined hackers claiming to be from Iran attack US government website
The web page also contained a picture of US President Donald Trump being hit in the face by a fist, with blood pouring from his mouth, and launched missiles
Read more
Iran announces right to self-defense in letter to UN
The US "is fighting those who combat terrorism" instead of the declared goal of fighting against terrorism, the document says
Read more
Supply of Russian oil to Belarusian refineries renewed
Deputy Chairman of Belneftekhim Concern Vladimir Sizov noted that up to 650,000 tonnes of oil might be delivered to Belarus in January
Read more